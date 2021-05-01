Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.67. 2,519,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

