Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.00-10.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of +40-50% to $2.47-2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.Atkore also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.000-10.700 EPS.

NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.28. 875,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,003. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. Atkore has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

ATKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

