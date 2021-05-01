Monarch Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,821 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 129.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $8,134,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $81.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.13.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.