Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

ZIOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 131,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 262.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,018. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $744.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.