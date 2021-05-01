Brokerages Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. PGT Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other news, Director William J. Morgan sold 14,336 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $375,459.84. Also, VP Brent Boydston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $238,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at $856,742.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,603 shares of company stock valued at $979,194. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 1,954.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 675,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after buying an additional 642,886 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,596,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,467,000 after buying an additional 416,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,118,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after buying an additional 360,918 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,627,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,192,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,974,000 after buying an additional 183,234 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PGTI stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,851. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

