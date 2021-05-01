BitBall Hits One Day Volume of $1.07 Million (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, BitBall has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1.07 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,460.00 or 0.99953099 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00041030 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.48 or 0.00183490 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001770 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004575 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

