Rally (RLY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.22 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges. Rally has a total market capitalization of $140.89 million and $3.22 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rally has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.00282899 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.11 or 0.01110000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.48 or 0.00724469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,496.81 or 1.00017122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

