PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $66.90.
