PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.46. 2,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,820. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $66.90.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers deposits accounts, loans, transaction banking services, electronic banking services, cash management services, credit cards, bancassurance products, mutual fund and treasury investment products, credit facilities, standby LC/bank guarantees, export import facilities, local LC, and foreign exchange facilities.

