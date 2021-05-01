Short Interest in POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) Declines By 52.8%

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the March 31st total of 109,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:POETF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,099. POET Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $276.03 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POET Technologies will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

