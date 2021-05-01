Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a drop of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 196,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

REPYY traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $11.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,487. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Repsol has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Repsol had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on REPYY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

