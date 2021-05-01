Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Short Interest Update

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the March 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Persimmon stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,168. Persimmon has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $90.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSMMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Simmons cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

