Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

CU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Friday.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

In other news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,675.87. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478.

Shares of CU stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$35.13. 1,167,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.82. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.37 and a one year high of C$35.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.