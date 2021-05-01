Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $6.63

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNKD. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.57. 3,185,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534,495. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. MannKind has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.