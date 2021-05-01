UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.55 Billion

Brokerages predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $69.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.73 billion and the lowest is $67.31 billion. UnitedHealth Group reported sales of $62.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year sales of $282.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $278.12 billion to $283.83 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $305.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $296.75 billion to $309.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

UNH traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $398.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,328,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,584. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $402.16. The stock has a market cap of $376.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.85 and its 200-day moving average is $348.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

