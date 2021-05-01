Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) will announce $652.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stericycle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $671.80 million. Stericycle posted sales of $598.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

SRCL stock traded up $3.38 on Monday, reaching $76.28. The company had a trading volume of 979,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,843. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $68.58. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stericycle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 80,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

