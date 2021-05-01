Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%.
NASDAQ MATW traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.
About Matthews International
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.
