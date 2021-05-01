Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%.

NASDAQ MATW traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 220,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other Matthews International news, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,660 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

