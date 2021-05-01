West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.95-7.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.630-$2.655 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.55 billion.West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.950-7.100 EPS.

Shares of WST stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $328.52. 917,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,310. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.00. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $185.09 and a 1-year high of $333.58.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

