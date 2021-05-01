CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.420-5.520 EPS.

COR stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 915,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. CoreSite Realty has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COR. Cowen raised CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 43,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

