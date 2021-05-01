NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. 762,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,091. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $220.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,074.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.26.

In other news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $265,047.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,834,011.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 658,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,294,012.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.89.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

