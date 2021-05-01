Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%.

NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.02. The stock had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $146.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.