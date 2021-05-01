Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 1st, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,381.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF remained flat at $$55.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.