Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,738,100 shares, an increase of 65.6% from the March 31st total of 1,049,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,381.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF remained flat at $$55.75 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.56. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

