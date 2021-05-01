Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Declines By 51.0%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 332,600 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the March 31st total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.8 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Renault from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNSDF remained flat at $$42.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. Renault has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.08.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.