Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Decreases By 40.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
SHLRF remained flat at $$294.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.37. Schindler has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $330.00.
About Schindler
