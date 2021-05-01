Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Decreases By 40.0%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

SHLRF remained flat at $$294.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.37. Schindler has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $330.00.

Get Schindler alerts:

About Schindler

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.