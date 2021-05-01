Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $228.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $237.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.68 and its 200 day moving average is $195.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.74.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

