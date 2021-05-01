nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.67-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16-2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.nVent Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.670-1.750 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.17.

NVT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,612. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -105.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.33%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

