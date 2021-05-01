Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.48-6.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.8-53.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.11 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.480-6.680 EPS.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.22.

MRK traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.50. 17,225,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,884,225. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

