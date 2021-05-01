Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to Post $2.87 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) will announce $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.93. Teleflex reported earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year earnings of $12.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $14.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 14.66%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Teleflex from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 61,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 45,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX traded up $5.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $422.48. 292,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a one year low of $312.33 and a one year high of $449.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

