Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $5.65 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.49 and the lowest is $5.13. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $2.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 119.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year earnings of $21.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.53 to $23.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $15.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.21 to $16.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.31.

LH stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.87. The company had a trading volume of 673,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $153.72 and a 52-week high of $269.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

