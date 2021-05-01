Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Announces Earnings Results

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.18. 652,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market cap of $296.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.98. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $20.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JMP Securities upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, President David Wyles sold 36,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $552,240.34. Following the transaction, the president now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Ferro purchased 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,538.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

