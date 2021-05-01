State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $128.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,235,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 215,820 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AT&T were worth $128,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,766,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,240,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,036,000 after buying an additional 1,870,844 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

