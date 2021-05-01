Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Henry Schein reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSIC. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $72.50. 1,516,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,892. Henry Schein has a one year low of $49.83 and a one year high of $74.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17.

In other news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 64,945 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.