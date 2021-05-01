XRP (XRP) Price Tops $1.63 on Major Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. XRP has a market cap of $74.10 billion and approximately $7.55 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00063765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00282261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $642.37 or 0.01113463 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00026575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.71 or 0.00727512 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,695.00 or 1.00007244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,831,162 coins and its circulating supply is 45,404,028,640 coins. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature. “

