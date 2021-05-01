Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $522.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report sales of $522.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $539.36 million. Waters posted sales of $464.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The company had revenue of $786.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Shares of Waters stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $299.87. 407,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,525. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $309.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.67.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter worth $1,744,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 32.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth $528,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

