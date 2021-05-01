IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%.

NYSE:IDA traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.90. IDACORP has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $103.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

