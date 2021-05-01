Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Reaches $0.0457 (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market cap of $13.60 million and $510,033.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00070799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00019796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.13 or 0.00863444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00095923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

