Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YGR. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Cormark reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target (up previously from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of YGR remained flat at $C$1.09 during trading hours on Friday. 112,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Yangarra Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.06 million and a P/E ratio of 19.12.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yangarra Resources will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

