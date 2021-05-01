Donu Reaches Market Capitalization of $131,651.46 (DONU)

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Donu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Donu has a total market capitalization of $131,651.46 and approximately $6.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Donu has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Donu Coin Profile

Donu (DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh . The Reddit community for Donu is https://reddit.com/r/Donito . Donu’s official Twitter account is @DonitoInc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Donu

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the exchanges listed above.

