Buckhead Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

