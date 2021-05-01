The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.95.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

