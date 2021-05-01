GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Update

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,490,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the March 31st total of 35,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 140,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after buying an additional 783,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GSX Techedu by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their target price on GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

NYSE GSX traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $31.95. 6,282,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,172,147. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.08 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.26.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

