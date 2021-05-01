BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the March 31st total of 166,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,965,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 107.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 70,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

Shares of NYSE:DHF remained flat at $$3.16 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 152,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,025. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

