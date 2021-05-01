Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Micron Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MICR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MICR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.59. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 0.50. Micron Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.61 million for the quarter. Micron Solutions had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 2.26%.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

