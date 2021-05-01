McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $236.08 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $236.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.65.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

