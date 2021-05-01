Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Patrick Industries posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,566.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $426,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $955,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 326,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,752 shares of company stock valued at $15,310,228 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,549,000 after buying an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries in the first quarter valued at about $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.60. 194,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,309. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

