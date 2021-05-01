Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Announces Earnings Results

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. 240,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Magellan Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.87.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.