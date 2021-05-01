$20.25 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.80 million to $20.70 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $81.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $83.70 million, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.50. 13,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $263.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

