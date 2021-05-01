salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after buying an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,462,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,024,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.58 and a 200-day moving average of $230.98. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $155.08 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total value of $15,839,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock valued at $39,064,889 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

