Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETCMY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETCMY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, January 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

