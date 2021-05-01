Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Up 87.5% in April

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PGTK traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.65.
About Pacific Green Technologies
