Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Up 87.5% in April

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PGTK traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,954. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.89. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Get Pacific Green Technologies alerts:

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Green Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Green Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.