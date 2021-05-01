Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

Colfax stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,334,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,251. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Colfax has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.58.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,524 shares of company stock worth $1,886,484. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

